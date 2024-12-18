Ariyalur woman murders drunkard hubby after quarrel

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested a woman for stabbing her husband to death after a family dispute on Tuesday.

V Chinnappa (45), a resident of Anandavadi near Senthurai in Ariyalur, is said to be a habitual drunkard. He was in the habit of quarrelling with his wife Pachaiyammal (43) under the influence of alcohol.

On Monday night, Chinnappa came home as usual and picked up a quarrel with Pachaiyammal that went on till late hours and Pachaiyammal left home in the wee hours of Tuesday.

In the morning, Chinnappa was found lying dead in the house with severe cut injuries in various parts. Neighbours passed on the information to Irumbulikurichy police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur Medical College hospital.

Meanwhile, the police secured Pachaiyammal and conducted an interrogation in which they found that she had murdered her husband Chinnappa after the quarrel that lasted for a long time.

She also confessed to the police that she had used a sharp knife and stabbed Chinnappa multiple times. Subsequently, she was arrested.