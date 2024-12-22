Ariyalur: TVK women’s wing members quit party, accuse leadership of overlooking their contributions

CHENNAI: Over 10 members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s women’s wing in Ariyalur have quit the party, accusing the district leadership of sidelining them and failing to give them due respect, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The issue began in T Palur block where Priyadarshini Jayapal, a prominent TVK member and former president of the women’s wing at the union level, along with other female office-bearers were reportedly ignored during a party event, with no acknowledgement of their contributions. When questioned, the party’s district officials allegedly failed to address the matter, the report added.

In response to the perceived disrespect, Priyadarshini Jayapal and more than 10 other women leaders decided to distance themselves from the party and removed the TVK flag that had been hoisted in the area, as a symbolic protest. The situation saw a brief escalation when a TVK official arrived at the scene and questioned how a flag that was hoisted by the party district secretary could be lowered, leading to a heated exchange and a temporary period of unrest in the locality.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Priyadarshini Jayapal explained, "I have participated in numerous events organized by the TVK across various villages. I did all the work with dedication and effort. However, I was never given the respect I deserved. While TVK founder-chief Vijay has always said that women should be respected, the party officials acted as if they were the ones doing everything. My contributions were overlooked. The party leaders did not treat women with the importance they deserve,” she lamented.