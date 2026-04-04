Ariyalur police seize 320 kg of gutkha

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur police on Saturday (April 4) seized 320 kg of gutkha and arrested two persons in this regard.
Based on a tip-off that a huge quantity of banned gutkha was being hoarded in a house, the Ariyalur police, headed by Inspector Manamalli, rushed to the house of Vembu (64) at Vilangara Street in Ariyalur town and conducted a search operation in which they found that 320 kg of banned gutkha were stocked in the house.
The police seized the entire stock and registered a case against the house owner, Vembu, and conducted an investigation. They found that Mohammed Fazil (24), a resident of Quaid-E Millath Street in Ariyalur, had rented the house from Vembu and was distributing gutkha to various places.
Subsequently, the police registered a case against Mohammed Fazil also. Later, the police arrested both Vembu and Mohammed Fazil. Upon interrogation, Mohammed Fazil told the police that a gang was operating behind this, and so the police are searching for the persons.