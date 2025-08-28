Ariyalur man held for bomb threat to EPS’s house

CHENNAI: City police secured a man from Ariyalur district for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the Chennai residence of the leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The city police control room received the call on Wednesday stating that a bomb had been planted at the former chief minister's residence and would go off. Police swung into action, and personnel from BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squads) swept the premises and found that the threat was a hoax.

Parallely, the cyber crime officials traced the call which led to the accused, Pragatheeswaran of Ariyalur.

Probe revealed that he made the call, allegedly frustrated over police inaction on one of his complaints.