Bomb threat issued to EPS's residence in Chennai

CHENNAI: A bomb threat was issued on Wednesday to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, located on Greenways Road in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the threat claimed that a bomb planted at the premises would explode soon.

In response, police personnel, along with bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches in and around the premises.