Bomb threat issued to EPS's residence in Chennai
In response, police personnel, along with bomb detection squads and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches in and around the premises.
CHENNAI: A bomb threat was issued on Wednesday to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, located on Greenways Road in Chennai.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the threat claimed that a bomb planted at the premises would explode soon.
