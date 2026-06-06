Ariyalur farmers upset over 10,000-acre Kuruvai crop loss

The T-Pazhur union in Jayankondam, Ariyalur, is located on the banks of the Kollidam river, in which the farmers of around 10 villages, including Karuppur, Annakaranpettai, Edankanni, Cholamadevi, and Kandiyankollai, had cultivated around 10,000 acres of Kuruvai. While the nurseries raised and reached the flowering stage, the crops withered due to a water supply shortage.

“The entire 10 revenue villages are located on the banks of the Kollidam. We utilise water from the river and borewells for irrigation. Because the Kollidam river has little water this year, we opted for bore wells to irrigate the standing crops. However, the erratic power supply had affected the motor operations. Eventually, the crops started to dry," said Sundaramurthy, a farmer from Cholamadevi.