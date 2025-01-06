Ariyalur district admin to procure 2.48 lakh canes directly from ryots for Pongal gifts

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur district administration plans to procure 2.48 lakh sugarcanes directly from the farmers to distribute Pongal gifts, said the district Collector P Rathinasamy on Saturday.

Collector Rathinasamy visited the sugarcane farms in the district, inspected the quality of the sugarcane, measured the sugarcane stalks and asked the agriculture officials to ensure quality and equal length and weight while procuring the crops for distribution through the PDS outlets along with Pongal package.

While speaking to reporters, Collector Rathinasamy said that the State government has directed the distribution of sugarcane and Pongal gift packs to the cardholders.

“There are 2.48 cardholders in the district who distribute sugarcane with raw rice and sugar. A special team comprising officials from agriculture and Cooperative departments had been formed to procure sugarcane directly from the farmers. They would inspect the quality and procure sugarcane as per the regulation issued by the government,” said the Collector.

The Collector also said that the cost of sugarcane procured would be credited directly to the accounts of concerned farmers and the officials would monitor the process.