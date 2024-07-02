Ariyalur artists seek permission from Collector to perform during festivals

TIRUCHY: Stage artists from Ariyalur approached the Collector on Monday to allow them to perform during the festival times and ensure their livelihood.

The members of Tamil Nadu Stage Artistes’ Association led by president Ajit Raja with the various performers donning costumes of Amman, MGR and Vijaykant submitted a petition in which they stated that they used to perform on the stage for cine songs during the festival times but recently, the police refuse to permit them citing Madras High Court order.

“We have been strictly following the norms by the High Court and never indulge in vulgarity in our performances,” they stated in the petition.

Ajit Raja said that there are around 250 stage artistes in Ariyalur district and they depend on their stage programmes for livelihood. He also said that the Collector assured them of discussing with the police and gave them a favourable reply.