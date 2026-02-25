Arivalayam's DMDK move leaves Ramadoss in political abyss

However, the DMK's move to accommodate the DMDK in its coalition appears to have significantly altered the political equation, leaving the Ramadoss faction out of the emerging alliance framework. Sources said the DMK is planning to contest between 165 and 170 seats to secure a clear, comfortable majority on its own. With existing allies such as the Congress, VCK and other parties already pressing for a larger share of seats, there is said to be little room for additional partners in the alliance.

With major parties rapidly finalising their coalitions, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial for the Ramadoss faction. The political options before the Ramadoss faction remain uncertain.