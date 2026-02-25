Arivalayam's DMDK move leaves Ramadoss in political abyss

CHENNAI: In yet another setback for PMK founder Ramadoss, the ruling party's talks with the faction on a possible alliance have reportedly been stalled following DMDK's decision to join the DMK-led alliance.
The development has cast fresh uncertainty over the political future of PMK founder S Ramadoss.
The setback for Ramadoss comes at a time when he is grappling with internal challenges with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss. The Anbumani-led faction has already aligned with the NDA for the forthcoming elections, closing the door on that option. The situation has left Ramadoss' faction struggling to secure a suitable alliance partner. The only party left with doors open for alliance is Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, joining which may be unsuitable for Ramadoss, given his past hysterics against actors in politics. The situation became more complex after the Madras High Court dismissed Ramadoss' plea to defer internal party polls and freeze the party's 'mango' symbol.
Sources indicate that preliminary discussions were held between representatives of the Ramadoss faction and senior DMK leaders in recent weeks. According to PMK sources, the Ramadoss camp was keen on joining the DMK alliance, and the ruling party engaged in initial-level talks, reportedly exploring the possibility of consolidating the Vanniyar vote base.
However, the DMK's move to accommodate the DMDK in its coalition appears to have significantly altered the political equation, leaving the Ramadoss faction out of the emerging alliance framework. Sources said the DMK is planning to contest between 165 and 170 seats to secure a clear, comfortable majority on its own. With existing allies such as the Congress, VCK and other parties already pressing for a larger share of seats, there is said to be little room for additional partners in the alliance.
With major parties rapidly finalising their coalitions, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial for the Ramadoss faction. The political options before the Ramadoss faction remain uncertain.