Arivalayam’s caretaker gets CM’s award

TIRUCHY: A differently abled assistant caretaker of Arivalayam, the special school and rehabilitation centre for children with special needs run by BHEL Tiruchy, at its Kailasapuram Township has been conferred with the prestigious Best Employee Under Persons with Disabilities Award by government of Tamil Nadu, for her outstanding service to the differently-abled children.

At a function organised at Chennai on Monday, the Chief Minister M K Stalin presented the award to R Vijayalakshmi, a speech and hearing impaired, who has been working with Arivalayam for over 11 years. Significantly, she was a student herself in Arivalayam for about 15 years and was enrolled as caretaker in the same school in 2012. The award carries a gold medal and a certificate.Established in 1977, with the support of BHEL Tirucy, Arivalayam has been contributing to the development of differently-abled.