'Arikomban' under constant supervision by forest dept: TN govt

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2023 5:24 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-11 17:26:17.0  )
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department was taking all measures to ensure the safety of the wild tusker 'Arikomban' by engaging six teams of forest personnel who are monitoring its movement round-the-clock, a government official said on Sunday.

Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), Conservator of Forests R Padmawathe on Sunday said the elephant was foraging well and drinking copious amounts of water from the reservoirs in the forests near Kuttiyur dam and was comfortable in its ''new home''.

The frontline staff of Kalakkad, Ambasamudram and Kanyakumari divisions of KMTR were monitoring the movement of 'Arikomban' day and night, Padmawathe, also the field director of the tiger reserve, said.

Six teams of 48 personnel comprising senior forest officials, veterinary surgeons, and anti-poaching watchers were tracking its movement with the help of signals received from the radio collar attached to the neck of the elephant.

The forest department is taking all steps to ensure the safety of the elephant and public in close coordination with the district administrations of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari, she added.

DTNEXT Bureau

