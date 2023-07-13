Arecanut destruction: 3 cops suspended for negligence in duty in Namakkal dist

COIMBATORE: Three cops were placed under suspension for being negligent in duty over continuous incidents of miscreants destroying farms in Jedarpalayam village in Namakkal. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for Salem Range S Rajeswari issued the suspension order on three cops, SSI Subramani, constables Ramraj and Janarthanan for being negligent in duty.

The trio was deployed for night duty on the night of July 8, when unidentified persons struck the farm of Soundarajan at Chinnamarudur and damaged over 1,000 arecanut trees. On 24 June, the miscreants axed over 1,600 arecanut plants in the same farm during night. The miscreants also axed down tapioca plantations in neighbouring farms and caused extensive damage to pipelines and motors.

Police were still clueless on the culprits.Incidents of violence by miscreants began allegedly in retaliation for the murder of a 27-year-old woman on March 11. To prevent violence, the entire village has been brought under a thick security blanket.