Are we living in a police State, asks Anbil Mahesh’s lawyer P Wilson

Mahesh moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in an alleged scam involving bribes running into crores of rupees for recognition and approvals for private schools.

Appearing for Anbil Mahesh when the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, senior counsel P Wilson objected to the police action, arguing that Mahesh was discussing the future course of action in his office when the police arrested him. He questioned the urgency of the arrest and asked, "Are we living in a police state?"

Wilson also sought the framing of a standard operating procedure for the police to follow while making similar arrests.