Are Dalit inmates being forced to clean toilets in TN’s central jails? Madras HC asks DLSA to inspect

Referring to the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling in Sukanya Shantha vs Union of India, which condemned caste discrimination in prisons, and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, Raja submitted that he had made representations to prison authorities in 2025 seeking an end to caste discrimination in prison and sought legal action against all prison officials found to be responsible for perpetuating such discriminatory practices.

The authorities, however, denied that such practices existed.

Raja further sought directions to the prison authorities at Madurai, Tiruchy, and Palayamkottai to preserve CCTV footage from January 16, which he claimed would show prisoners being made to clean toilets and drainage systems.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the DLSA in the respective districts to inspect the prisons and file a status report. The matter was posted for further hearing on October 4.