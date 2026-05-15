Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire in Ranipet

RANIPET: A government town bus was gutted after it caught fire near Sakkaramallur Anna Nagar in Ranipet district on Friday morning. All 56 passengers were evacuated safely.
According to police, the bus, operating on route number 37, left Arcot bus stand with passengers for Isayanur village. It later picked up 56 passengers from the village and was returning to Arcot when the incident occurred.
Police said the driver noticed fire after a suspected leak in the engine and battery area when the bus was near Sakkaramallur Anna Nagar. The driver and conductor immediately asked all passengers to exit the vehicle.
The bus was soon engulfed in flames. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Ranipet and Kalavai were notified and rushed to the scene.
The firefighters put out the blaze, but the bus was completely gutted in the incident.
Arcot Taluk police registered a case and are investigating.