'Architects of constitution wouldn't have imagined abuse of power by Governors'

CHENNAI: Coming latest in the series blows exchanged between Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, the elected representative of the State wrote President Droupadi Murmu levelling complaints against the constitutional head of the State.



In the letter that runs for 19 pages, Stalin launched a scathing attack against the governor saying the architects of the constitution would have never imagined such abuse of power by the governors.

He further contended that RN Ravi is "insulting the constitution" by terming one religion synonymous with the Indian identity. Stalin added that the governor not just hinders the functioning of the government, but he also foments distrust in the elected government among people. "The governor makes inordinate delay in clearing bills and in taking action against the former MLAs with graft charges," he added.





Summarising his discontent with the governor, Stalin said the governor has a "deep-rooted hatred" for Tamil, Tamil language and its culture. He further said, Ravi is known as a "non-performing" governor even during his stint as the constitutional head of Nagaland.

Positing that Governor is going against Article 164 of the constitution by interfering in the appointment and removal of ministers, Stalin urged President Murmu to protect the constitution.