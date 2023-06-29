Archaeology team digs out Chinese artefacts in Ariyalur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) has recently found three artefacts belonging to China during the third phase of excavation work at Maligaimedu village near Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district.



“The TNSDA is carrying out excavations at Maligaimedu Village. Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur was the second capital of the famous Chola Empire. This was established by King Rajendra Chola after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains. So far, many foundations of Chola palace have been unearthed and various artefacts belonging to that period have been found. Currently, a broken piece of porcelain belonging to China, a mould used to make coins and a seal made of clay have been also found on the site. These are the data that reveal trade relations between Tamil Nadu and China during the 11th and 12th centuries,” Said Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Archaeology.



Speaking to DT Next, R Sivagnanam, Joint Director, TNSDA said that the department has found 18 quadrants and 461 antiquities so far in the third phase of excavation work at the village.



“Our chief minister MK Stalin inaugurated the third phase of excavations at Maligaimedu on April 8, 2023. Our team including Gangaikonda Cholapuram excavation director M Prabhakaran and local archaeology officers, K Bakialakshmi and S Subhalakshmi, are carrying out the third phase of excavation work on the site. About 20 workers are involved in this work. During this period, we went up to 3 metres to the surface of King Rajendra Chola’s palace. Recently, we found a terracotta seal (depth 150 cm), coin mould (depth 104 cm), and Chinese ware (depth 105 cm). We will continue our excavation work till October 2023. Then we will start the documentation work,” added.



DPR ready for museum



The TNSDA Joint Director said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was sent to the government as a proposal for constructing a museum in Maligaimedu.



“CM MK Stalin had announced that a museum will be constructed in Maligaimedu village like Keezhadi. We have sent the DPR to the government. Once the Government Order is issued, the construction work will commence, “ the official added. The first phase of excavations was carried out from March 2021 to September 2021 and a total of 1,003 items were recovered. The second phase of excavations was from February 2022 to September 2022.

