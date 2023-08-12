Archaeologists find brick water canal in Porpanaikottai

CHENNAI: Indicating the advancement that the habitation that once existed at Porpanaikottai in Pudukkottai district had made, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) on Friday unearthed a water canal made of brick during the first phase of excavation.

Speaking to DT Next, TNSDA Joint Director R Sivanantham said that a 57-cm deep water canal made of brick has been found in the north-eastern part of the pit at the Porpanaikottai site.

Explaining the finding, he said the excavation pit, Za1, revealed a semi-circular brick construction at a depth of 3.8 cm. It consists of three tiers, starting from the north-west and extending to the south-east, with a diameter of 230 cm.

“Along with these, a 57-cm deep and 255-cm long water canal made of brick has been found in the north-eastern part. Also a drain-like aqueduct was found in pit Zb1. In excavation pit Za2, two brick constructions were found running north-south from the north-east side at a depth of 32 cm. The length of the construction on the eastern side is 200 cm. The gap between the two brick structures is 80 cm and the width of the construction is 40 cm, “ he added.

Earlier, the Archaeology Department had carried out a survey using Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sensor which revealed that there was a habitation in the 44.88-acre site in Porpanaikottai village. Following this, the department started excavation work on May 20.

During the excavation, the experts have so far found 70 hopscotches, 205 glass beads, 7 glass bangles, 34 green stone beads, 4 agate beads, 5 crystal beads, 6 carnelian beads, 1 nose stud, 1 terracotta lamp, 3 spindle whorls, 1 bone point, 1 coin, 3 spouts, 4 rubbing stone, 1 beryl bead, 1 base stone, 1 weight and triangular brick.

“We have found 355 artefacts such as triangular terracotta cake, iron objects, citril quartzes, graffiti and Tamil inscriptions. Also, glazed ware, black ware, black and red ware, roof tile perforated ware, westerns tiles such as roulette type tiles were found in the site, besides circular shards found on indigenous pottery,” Sivanantham said.

The use of foreign pot shells from the western countries, made in a circle and used to play Pandi/Nondi (traditional Tamil games), indicated that the habitation that existed at Porpanaikottai site was an advanced one for those times, the official said.

