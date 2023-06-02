Archaeological dept plans mega Chola museum in Thanjavur: JD

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department has been searching for a suitable site for establishing a mega Chola Museum, said Joint Director R Sivagnanam on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of the field study for the students pursuing certificate courses under the department, Sivagnanam said, after completion of the fourth phase of excavation at Keezhadi, the Chief Minister inaugurated the museum there.

Similarly, the Chief Minister announced to establish an archaeological museum at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. “In the same way, the government has planned to establish a mega Chola museum in Thanjavur. The department has been searching for a suitable spot for the museum, which would be easily accessible to the people,” said Sivagnanam.

Stating that there are several excavation processes going on in the state, Sivagnanam said, the ninth phase of excavation is ongoing at Keezhadi. Similarly, the excavations are in progress in Gangaikonda Cholapuram (Ariyalur district), Porpanai Kottai (Pudukkottai), Thulukkarpatti (Tirunelveli), Vembakottai (Virudhunagar), Poothinatham (Dharmapuri) and Keezhnamandi (Tiruvannamalai), he said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Director said that the awareness on archaeology has increased among the people especially among the youths and this is a positive sign. The department has been conducting three Postgraduate Certificate courses on archaeology, inscriptions, management and museum. The students would be trained on understanding historical monuments, protection of ancient temples and their renovation and inscriptions, he added.