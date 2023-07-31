Arappor writes to TN MPs urging to oppose DPDP bill

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an organisation advocating transparency and accountability, urged the Member of Parliament from the State to oppose the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, which seeks to dilute the Right to Information Act, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament this week.

"The introduction of the DPDP bill will completely dilute the RTI Act. Last year, when the Union government released the draft bill, we sent our strong opposition and views to the Centre," Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said in a letter to all the MPs from the State.

He said that through the bill, the government seeks to amend section 8 (1) (j) of the RTI act to deny any information which relates to personal information.

Under Section 8 (1) (j) the RTI Act describes exemptions related to personal data.

It states that any personal information that causes an unwarranted invasion of the individual's privacy or does not serve the larger public interest will not be shared under the RTI law.

He said that the existing provision of the act itself protects personal information stating categorically the PIO and appellate authority should be satisfied by the larger public interest in disclosing such information.

It also clarifies that the information, which cannot be denied to the Parliament or a State Legislature, should not be denied to anyone.

"However, the move to deny all the personal information will result in dilution of the RTI Act. For example, if the bill is passed, the PIO would deny any information on providing the list of beneficiaries of a housing project, government officials attendance, and community and educational certificates of the government officials who do forgeries to get a job," he said, demanding the MPs to strongly oppose the bill that seeks to take away the right to the information given to the public.