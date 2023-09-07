Arappor urges Stalin to give sanction to CB-CID to prosecute Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: Alleging that the 'IPS lobby' is trying to save Balveer Singh, who allegedly tortured accused persons brutally, Arappor Iyakkam has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to give sanction to CB-CID to prosecute the tainted IPS officer.

In a petition to Stalin, Jayaram Venkatesan, Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, alleged that the custodial torture of Balveer Singh IPS and other police officials involved in the Ambasamudram Sub-division in Tirunelveli district in which many people underwent a harrowing experience is well known.

"The delay in the prosecution of Balveer Singh IPS and others will influence the case as those involved are powerful police officials. We had sought information regarding sanction to prosecution against Balveer Singh and others through Right to Information to the Home Department, and RTI information has been rejected by your government citing that it is secret and confidential."

"The Government seems to be working overtime to hide information on the status of the investigation and sanction for prosecution rather than functioning transparently in this case," the petition said.

Jayaram added that CB-CID sought sanction for prosecution from the Home Department, and the file is pending for a long time.

"It is learned that there is undue pressure from sections of the IPS lobby to save Balveer Singh IPS and delay the prosecution," he alleged.