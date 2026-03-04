Arappor releases anti-corruption manifesto, seeks stronger reforms

CHENNAI: Positioning corruption as the biggest obstacle to Tamil Nadu's progress, anti-graft NGO Arappor Iyakkam has released its 2026 Anti-Corruption Manifesto, urging political parties to commit to sweeping structural reforms ahead of the Assembly elections.
A key demand is a complete overhaul of the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Act, 2018. The organisation describes the existing law as 'toothless', arguing that it lacks independent powers to investigate complaints or register FIRs.
The manifesto proposes merging the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with the Lokayukta, granting it authority to prosecute cases without prior government sanction, and establishing special courts to ensure corruption cases are resolved within one year.
To address everyday "retail corruption, " such as bribes for pattas, death certificates, or electricity connections, the group calls for a Right to Services Act. The proposed law would guarantee time-bound service delivery, with penalties deducted from officials' salaries for unjustified delays.
On transparency, the manifesto advocates mandatory online filing and tracking of RTI applications, voluntary public disclosure of government data following Rajasthan's Jan Soochna model, and complete digitisation of recruitment, transfers, and postings to eliminate transfer-related bribery.
Targeting procurement irregularities, it also seeks amendments to the Transparency in Tenders Act to ban bid rigging, mandate end-to-end e-tendering for projects above Rs 1 lakh, and enforce objective criteria to prevent monopolies.
An Arapoor Iyyakam survey reveals that over two-thirds of India's top bureaucrats are transferred in 18 months, which is less than the fixed term of 2 years.
State and Central Governments should make an Independent board in charge of recruitment, transfers, and postings so that there is no political interference. Also, they say that wherever boards are already there, efforts must be taken immediately to make them function independently
The manifesto concludes by urging political parties to demonstrate political will by adopting these systemic reforms in their 2026 election agendas.