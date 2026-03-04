Arappor releases anti-corruption manifesto, seeks stronger reforms

A key demand is a complete overhaul of the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Act, 2018. The organisation describes the existing law as 'toothless', arguing that it lacks independent powers to investigate complaints or register FIRs.

The manifesto proposes merging the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with the Lokayukta, granting it authority to prosecute cases without prior government sanction, and establishing special courts to ensure corruption cases are resolved within one year.