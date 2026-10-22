Arappor poser to CM Vijay on 'tainted' officials

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam coordinator Jayaram Venkatesan on Wednesday condemned the appointment of S Balachander as joint managing director of Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL), alleging his involvement in tender irregularities in Tambaram Corporation.
In a statement, Venkatesan said the government should have at least suspended Balachander, who was the Tambaram Corporation commissioner when the alleged irregularities occurred. He questioned the rationale for appointing an officer accused of tender manipulation to a power utility already facing corruption allegations.
He also questioned the action taken on Arappor Iyakkam's complaint regarding the alleged irregularities in Tambaram Corporation and asked whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's assurance that those responsible would not be spared was being implemented.
Venkatesan also raised concerns over the appointment of Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Lakhani as chairman and managing director of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), citing alleged transformer and conductor procurement scams during his earlier tenure that are under CBI investigation.
He said the two appointments had undermined confidence in the government's commitment to ensuring accountability in the electricity sector.
Alleging that Balachander's appointment could further affect the utility's functioning, Venkatesan sought an explanation from the Chief Minister and Electricity Minister, R Nirmalkumar.
"Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done," he said, urging the state government to withdraw both appointments immediately.