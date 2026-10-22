Arappor poser to CM Vijay on 'tainted' officials

In a statement, Venkatesan said the government should have at least suspended Balachander, who was the Tambaram Corporation commissioner when the alleged irregularities occurred. He questioned the rationale for appointing an officer accused of tender manipulation to a power utility already facing corruption allegations.

He also questioned the action taken on Arappor Iyakkam's complaint regarding the alleged irregularities in Tambaram Corporation and asked whether Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's assurance that those responsible would not be spared was being implemented.