Arappor lyakkam demands hasty investigation into cooperative graft

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Cooperative Societies are not disclosing Section 81 reports, Arappor lyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has urged the government to take measures to release the reports and expedite pending cases against corrupt cooperative societies.

In a petition to K R Periyakaruppan, Cooperative Minister, M Radhakrishnan of Arappor lyakkam recalled an allegation of misappropriation of funds in 135 cooperative societies during the years 2020 to 2022.

"These 135 societies faced action under the TNCS Act, Section 81 for their fraudulent activities. Additionally, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) initiated action against 253 societies during the same period.

Furthermore, 117 societies are slated for FIR filings in the mentioned years. Currently, 811 cases are pending in the court of law, with the highest number of cases, 133 attributed to the Thiruvannamalai division, 79 attributed to the Omalur division, closely followed by the Dharmapuri division with 77 cases," he said.

He urged the Minister to take steps to release Section 81 reports and take action against the Joint Registrars and Deputy Registrar who have declined to disclose the Section 81 report.

"The cases currently pending with the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) should be actively pursued, and efforts should be made to expedite the legal process against 136 cooperative societies," he demanded.