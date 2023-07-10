Arappor Iyakkam wants FIR against Nainar Nagendran's son

CHENNAI: Urging the State government to expedite action against the illegal registration of properties across the State, Arappor Iyakkam also demanded the government to initiate action against the son of BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran on land grabbing complaint.

In his statement, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said Arappor Iyakkam had sent a complaint regarding illegal of registration of land worth Rs. 100 Crore on Arcot Road in Chennai through Radhapuram sub-registrar by Balaji, son of Nagendran. "After inquiring the complaint, Tirunelveli deputy inspector general of registration revealed that there is prima facie truth in the complaint. Minister P Moorthy and secretary Jothi Nirmalasamy also assured action within 15 days. The 15-day time ends on Tuesday, " he said.

He asked the department whether FIR will be filed on Tuesday. Home department of Tamil Nadu government has sent a letter to Chennai Police Commissioner to take action based on the complaint given by Arappor Iyakkam.

"The organisation has given complaints on corruption in Pallikaranai land registration, Parandur land corruption, PACL land corruption, registering of 15.04 acre water body by JJ College, and Rs. 100 Crore land grabbing by son of Nagendran. The government should expedite action on the complaints, " Jayaram urged.