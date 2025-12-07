Arappor Iyakkam urges disciplinary action against advocates

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has urged the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take disciplinary action against 10 advocates, who attacked advocate Suresh during a public hearing in Tirunelveli.

Advocate Suresh and Arappor Iyakkam Convener Jayaram Venkatesan submitted the complaint on Thursday. The accused advocates of Tirunelveli attacked Suresh and others, and forcibly disrupted a public hearing organised by Arappor Iyakkam in Tirunelveli on November 2.

"The public hearing was organised by Arappor Iyakkam to provide a platform and allow farmers and villagers of various places in Tirunelveli district affected by illegal stone quarrying, to talk about and document how the illegal stone quarrying was causing social, environmental and livelihood problems to local people and farmers," Jayaram Venkatesan said.

Despite the FIR naming 5 advocates, the complaint was deliberately bereft of details about the attack, including not naming advocate Suresh, who suffered a hard blow and injury on his head, he added.