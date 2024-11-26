Arappor Iyakkam survey flags bad state of slum board houses, no alternative jobs for residents

CHENNAI: A survey conducted by Arappor Iyakkam flagged the issues of low construction quality, inadequate running water, unhygienic conditions, and lack of alternative careers faced by the residents of tenements in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) across the city.

A citizen-led survey conducted by the anti-graft organisation further highlighted that many youths in the tenements are turning to anti-social activities as there is no access to alternative jobs.

In August and September, Arappor Iyakkam’s volunteers visited TNUHDB buildings in Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Tiruvottiyur, KP Park and Thideer Nagar. It is to be noted that Thideer Nagar residents have been demanding the construction of the TNUHDB building.

The survey report highlighted many issues concerning the lack of basic amenities such as running water, sewage, and bus facilities commonly seen across different housing boards. It also noted other issues like frequent power cuts, lift operational issues, unsafe power cables, garbage accumulation, and so on.

The report pointed out that the poor construction quality of the buildings shows that there is huge maladministration and corruption pertaining to the construction of these buildings particularly in plastering, quality of pipes, and other materials used for construction. The report stated that Perumbakkam and other places get tap water for an hour once in two to three days and they have to fill and use it until they get water next time.

The daily commuting to the city is both exhausting and financially draining due to inadequate transportation facilities, it added. “On average, 20 per cent of their hard-earned income is spent on transportation. Though the government has provided free bus services for women, the woes continue,” it added.

“With no alternative jobs available in the remote locations, many youths are turning to anti-social activities and drug abuse. This leads to a vicious cycle of despair in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, and others. Drugs and alcoholism among youth is a major concern that needs to be addressed,” the report pointed out.

Urging that the government should stop relocating people to distant areas, the organisation demanded in-situ rehabilitation for people in the future. Concerning the livelihood of people living in these areas, the government should immediately address issues such as commute, basic amenities, and others to make their lives better.

The report highlighted the inefficiency and lethargic attitude of the public servants of TNUHDB and called for immediate action. “Many in the department see these buildings as money-making machines and exploit through construction and maintenance contracts rather than understanding that they are dealing with lives of people and the future of children living there,” it added.