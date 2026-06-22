Arappor Iyakkam seeks action against 229 absentee government doctors

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Health Minister Dr Arunraj, Health Secretary Dr Darez Ahmed and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), the anti-corruption organisation sought departmental and legal action against the doctors, including cancellation of medical registrations and impounding of passports.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the DME revealed that 229 doctors and professors attached to 28 government medical colleges and district hospitals across Tamil Nadu had remained absent from service for extended periods without obtaining permission or informing authorities.