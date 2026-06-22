Arappor Iyakkam seeks action against 229 absentee government doctors

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action against 229 government doctors and medical college professors who were allegedly absent from duty for prolonged periods without authorisation.
In a representation submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Health Minister Dr Arunraj, Health Secretary Dr Darez Ahmed and the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), the anti-corruption organisation sought departmental and legal action against the doctors, including cancellation of medical registrations and impounding of passports.
According to Arappor Iyakkam, information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the DME revealed that 229 doctors and professors attached to 28 government medical colleges and district hospitals across Tamil Nadu had remained absent from service for extended periods without obtaining permission or informing authorities.
The organisation alleged that many of the absentee doctors had completed postgraduate degree and diploma programmes under the government service quota, which requires beneficiaries to serve in government institutions for a stipulated period.
Arappor Iyakkam said the prolonged absence of doctors had worsened staff shortages in government hospitals, affected healthcare delivery and reduced academic support for medical students in government medical colleges.
The organisation also called on the DME to recover financial losses incurred by the government, including bond amounts payable by doctors who failed to fulfil their mandatory service obligations.
Citing the RTI response, Arappor Iyakkam alleged that authorities had not initiated measures such as police complaints or passport impoundment despite existing rules and procedures.
It further claimed that some of the absentee doctors were currently working in private hospitals or running private clinics while remaining absent from government service.
The organisation urged the government to initiate immediate action to ensure accountability and recover public funds.