Arappor Iyakkam alleges water body encroachment

CHENNAI: Alleging illegal encroachment upon a lake, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, urged the government to reclaim the land and take legal action against the encroacher.

In a complaint to Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and senior officials, Jayaram Venkatesan convenor of Arappor Iyakkam said that the revenue record of the Adaiyalampattu Eri clearly shows that the entire survey number 52/1 spanning 1.04 hectares (roughly 2.57 acres) is still a waterbody as of date.

"However, over the last several years, a TASMAC contractor who is also politically well connected locally has encroached the lake completely. The lake has been completely filled up, used as a garage and to halt his TASMAC vehicles, " he alleged.

He pointed out that the Government waterbody is used as the business hub of the contractor by filling it up but the entire administration even though aware of this is aiding the encroachment by being a silent spectator. This waterbody is under the control of the person primarily due to the active connivance of the revenue and other officials, he alleged.

The complaint urged the district Collector and revenue officials must immediately clear all encroachments in the water body and take physical control over the Government water body.

"Following the removal of encroachments, facilitate the comprehensive reclamation of Adayalampattu Lake at Survey No. 52/1 along with its inlet and outlets. This should include enforcing measures to reinstate the water body's original state and preserve its ecological equilibrium, "the complaint demanded.

Jayaram Venkatesan also urged the government to take legal action against the person and check for any illegal registrations.