Arappor Iyakkam alleges Rs. 700 crore mining corruption

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has filed a complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) regarding Rs. 700 crore corruption in allowing rough stone and gravel quarrying in Tirunelveli district.

In the complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said that there are more than 50 quarries in Tirunelveli district.

A major accident occurred in May 2022 in a stone quarry at Tharuvai village killing four workers. An inspection at the quarry site by a special team found that quarrying operations were done beyond the depth permitted. Following the violations, the district collector suspended the operations.

"Inspection in all the quarries revealed that 53 out of 54 quarries were involved in illegal mining by quarrying beyond the permitted depth and allowed limit. The inspection discovered that illegal quarrying and transportation of minerals is taking place from the leased areas for quantities more than that allowed in the mining plan and even from the adjacent non-leased Patta land and government land in some cases, " the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Geology and Mining Nirmal Raj was transferred in June 2022 and J Jayakanthan was appointed in the post.

While assessing the available RTI replies and other documents, Arappor Iyakkam found that the district administration has levied a penalty of Rs. 262 Crore for the violations in 24 quarries. Instead of appealing to the district collector, the quarry owners appealed in front of the Commissioner of Geology and Mining.

If the calculations are applied to other quarries, the total penalty comes to Rs. 700 Crore, Jayaram Venkatesan explained.

"But the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Mr Jayakanthan had entertained the appeals in a manner known other than law by quoting Rule 36-D of Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules 1959 which is not about appeal at all, " Jayaram Venkatesan said.

He alleged that the Commissioner legalized the entire quantum of illegal mining and reduced the penalty.

While urging the DVAC to enquire the role of local MLA Appavu, who is also the speaker of state legislative assembly, the complaint demands FIR against J Jayakanthan, MP Gnanadiraviyam and other public servants.