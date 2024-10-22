CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, filed a complaint with the DVAC on Tuesday.

The complaint accuses State Milk and Dairanti-corruptiony Development Minister R S Raja Kannappan Kannappan and his three sons of illegally acquiring nearly five acres of government land on GST road at Alandur, with a market value of Rs 411 crore.

Jayaram Venkatesan, the convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, demanded the registration of an FIR against the Minister, his sons, officials of revenue and registration departments, and others for criminal misconduct, corruption, fraud, cheating, conspiracy, and other relevant sections.

He also urged for the recovery of the government land and its utilisation for public purposes.

The government land in question is located at St Thomas Mount Village Survey No. 1353, No. 12, GST Road, next to the BSNL Office, between Alandur Metro and Nanganallur Metro on GST Road. It comprises Survey No. 1353, which is 4 acres and 31,378 square feet, and Survey No. 1352.

The complaint includes evidence from the records of the revenue department that both of these are alienated lands.

It was noted that the lands on survey numbers 1353 and 1352 were registered in the name of Deccan Fun Island and Hotels Pvt Ltd, which is owned by the sons of Minister Raja Kannappan, Prabhu, Diwakar, and Dilip Kumar.

The company had made several deeds to acquire the lands from 1991 to 2018.

Despite the Alandur Tahsildar's instructions against any registration on a list of survey numbers and the cancellation of already registered deeds, the Minister’s sons-owned company was able to register a deed in 2018 redeeming the property from mortgage for a partial sum of Rs seven lakhs.

According to the government guideline value, the current value of this land is Rs 11000 per sqft, making the total value Rs 226 crores.

The market value in this location is at least Rs 20,000 per sqft, bringing the total value to Rs 411 crore.

It is alleged that the revenue department is not recovering this land due to the pressure of the minister.

The Arappor Iyakkam alleges that Minister Raja Kannappan has misused his power to accumulate assets worth hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of his sons.

The organisation requests that an FIR be filed against Minister Raja Kannappan, his sons, the revenue department officials who did not recover this, and the officials who registered the deed illegally.