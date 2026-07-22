Arappor flags anomalies in Tenkasi panchayat tenders

The organisation pointed out that the tender violated the State government's new contractor registration guidelines by imposing eligibility conditions that restrict participation. The organisation has sought revision of the eligibility conditions and issuance of fresh tender notifications.

In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister N Anand, Principal Secretary Prashanth M Vadnere, IAS, and Tenkasi Collector Ranjit Singh, IAS, Arappor said the tender conditions contradict GO No115, issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on June 30, 2026.

The tenders, floated by the Guruvikulam, Alangulam and Kadayanallur Panchayat Unions, cover 52 works including construction of community sanitation complexes, cement concrete roads and compound wall improvements.

According to Arappor, the eligibility conditions in the tender notifications are inconsistent with the revised contractor registration system introduced through GO No115 and effectively limit participation to contractors from a particular locality, contrary to the government's objective of widening competition.

Under the new order, contractors registered with a district's District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) are eligible to participate in tenders floated by any procuring entity within that district and are also permitted to bid for works in adjoining districts. Arappor questioned how the panchayat unions could impose conditions that allegedly narrowed the pool of eligible bidders despite the revised norms.

The organisation said such restrictive eligibility criteria undermine competition, reduce opportunities for new contractors and could create scope for favouritism in the award of contracts.

Some of the tenders were published on the State's e-procurement portal on July 1 and are scheduled to close on July 21.

Arappor has urged the government to halt the ongoing tender process, issue fresh tender notifications and ensure that all rural development tenders comply with the revised contractor registration guidelines.