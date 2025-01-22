Arappor condemns govt for inaction on killing of anti-sand mining activist in Pudukottai

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday condemned the State government for its inaction on the murder of the anti-sand mining activist K Jagabar Ali and sought steps to protect whistleblowers.

“The killing of Jagabar Ali from Pudukkottai, who was fighting against illegal quarrying and corruption, has caused a stir. The fact that he had been continuously fighting against illegal quarrying and corruption in the area to protect the environment and that he was killed a few days after he complained about such a huge illegal mineral theft, shows the breakdown of law and order in the government,” Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption said in a statement.

He said that the government should bring the Whistleblowers Protection Act to protect the lives of government employees and activists who raise their voices against the irregularities and corruption within and outside the government in Tamil Nadu.

"The government’s continued encouragement of such illegal mineral theft and the collusion of government officials with quarry owners for mineral theft are the main reasons for such murders and the threats faced by the state people. Activists who fight to protect the resources of our land and prevent corruption are facing great threats throughout the state," he said.

He demanded departmental and criminal action to be initiated against those who failed to take action against RR Sand Crushers and further demanded that Durai Murugan, the State Minister for Water Resources, Minerals & Mines, be removed from his post for reported inaction.