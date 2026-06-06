Arappor charges: TNTEU told to reveal faculty

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has directed the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) to disclose details of faculty members working in affiliated B.Ed colleges and publish the information on its website, following a series of Right to Information (RTI) appeals filed by Arappor Iyakkam.
In a statement, Arappor alleged that some B.Ed colleges functioning under the TNTEU may have used fake faculty records to obtain recognition. Around 680 B.Ed colleges function under the TNTEU. Before granting recognition, inspection teams verify faculty qualifications, salary records, infrastructure, libraries, laboratories and other mandatory requirements.
Arappor said it had exposed the presence of alleged fake professors in colleges affiliated with Anna University in 2024. Based on similar concerns, it sought details of faculty in teacher education colleges from the TNTEU in August 2024. The university rejected the request, stating the info sought was not in the larger public interest.
Following the proceedings on Arappor’s appeals, the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission, in April 2026, directed the university to provide details of inspection teams that visited colleges during 2022-23 to 2024-25. It also ordered the disclosure of website links containing faculty details, photographs of professors working in recognised colleges, and complete details of faculty in affiliated institutions.
The order warned that failure to comply could result in disciplinary action against the present and former Public Information Officers and a penalty of up to Rs 25,000. Arappor alleged that despite the Commission’s directions, the university has not yet uploaded the faculty information on its website.
The organisation further said on June 2, 2026, the university provided around 300 pages of records containing information on more than 8,000 faculty members. However, it claimed crucial details such as unique faculty identification numbers, dates of birth and educational qualifications had been omitted.
Arappor said the university’s reluctance to disclose details has raised suspicions, and it is examining legal options against the university for not implementing the directions issued by the State Information Commission.