Arappor charges: TNTEU told to reveal faculty

In a statement, Arappor alleged that some B.Ed colleges functioning under the TNTEU may have used fake faculty records to obtain recognition. Around 680 B.Ed colleges function under the TNTEU. Before granting recognition, inspection teams verify faculty qualifications, salary records, infrastructure, libraries, laboratories and other mandatory requirements.

Arappor said it had exposed the presence of alleged fake professors in colleges affiliated with Anna University in 2024. Based on similar concerns, it sought details of faculty in teacher education colleges from the TNTEU in August 2024. The university rejected the request, stating the info sought was not in the larger public interest.