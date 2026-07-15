Arappor alleges Valliyoor panchayat tender violates new contractor registration norms

Under the new system, contractors registered with a DRDA concerned can bid for tenders floated by any procuring entity within that district, and are also permitted to participate in tenders in adjoining districts, even without a common state-wide registration system.

The organisation said the restrictive condition works against the goals of increasing competition and opening opportunities to new contractors. Limiting eligibility to a small pool cuts down competition and creates room for a winning bidder to be decided in advance, opening the door to favouritism and corruption, it argued.

The tenders were floated under the 2025-26 District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scheme, following administrative sanction from the Tirunelveli Collector's proceedings dated December 1, 2024, and May 11, 2026.

They cover construction of a compound wall around the Erukkandurai cremation ground (Rs 12.86 lakh) and strengthening of the road to the Keezhakulam cremation ground (Rs 29.72 lakh). Both were published on the State's e-procurement portal on July 8, with bids due to close on July 15.

The organisation has asked the government to halt the ongoing tender process, amend the eligibility conditions in line with the new order, issue a fresh notification, and ensure all tenders across Tamil Nadu comply with the Transparency in Tenders Act and the revised registration guidelines.