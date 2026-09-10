Arakkonam, Hosur and Salem-Dindigul rail expansions get Cabinet nod

The works include the 77 km Arakkonam–Renigunta 3rd and 4th line project, 147 km Hosur–Omalur doubling project and 159 km Salem–Karur–Dindigul doubling project.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Arakkonam-Renigunta 3rd and 4th line has been completed and submitted to the Railway Board for approval. The project proposes extending the additional railway lines beyond the existing four-line Chennai-Arakkonam section. At present, the Chennai-Arakkonam stretch has four railway lines. Extending the additional lines up to Renigunta is expected to strengthen freight movement towards Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Hosur-Omalur doubling will be a crucial link connecting industries in Krishnagiri and Salem districts with Bengaluru and Chennai. Salem–Karur–Dindigul sections will be doubled to facilitate smoother movement of passenger and freight trains. The works are planned for completion by 2029-30.

The projects will also improve connectivity to several tourist and religious destinations in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruttani, Kolar Gold Fields, Hogenakkal Falls, Hosur Fort, Mettur Dam, Kodaikanal Hills, Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, Namakkal and Dindigul.