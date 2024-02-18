"Appropriate action taken...": Minister Ramachandran on Sivakasi fireworks incident

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tamil Nadu Minister KKSSR Ramachandran met the people who were injured in the Sivakasi fireworks incident and said that appropriate action has been taken by the District Collector. "A total of ten people died (in the explosion incident that occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar). The District Collector has taken appropriate action. There have been firecracker factory explosions before but 30 factories have been shut down for not following the rules. Let's try and make sure it doesn't happen again," Ramachandran told reporters. "There was indeed no proper training for the firecracker factory workers and the accident happened due to human error. We are taking action against such factories," he added.

Ten people were killed and three are reported to be in critical condition after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhnagar district. Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan shared details and said that the accident took place around 12 pm on Saturday afternoon. Nine people were reported dead and three were said to be in a critical condition." The official also said that the injured were admitted to Sivakasi Hospital and that the licence for this plant had been duly obtained and is in effect. Further, a detailed inquiry headed by the District Revenue Officer had also been ordered. Further investigation into the case is underway.