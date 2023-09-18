Approaching Supreme Court is the only solution to Cauvery water dispute: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that meeting the Union Minister seeking the release of Cauvery water is only for a namesake, but approaching the Supreme Court is the only solution.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Anbumani said that even if the union government direct the Karnataka government to release the water, there is no hope that they will abide by it.

"The only way is the Supreme Court. The state government should ask the Apex Court to take up the case expeditiously. As the time passes, the crops are withering," he said.

PMK's Rajya Sabha MP said that the Karnataka dam has a storage of 64 TMC while the Mettur dam has only 15 TMC of water.

"If Karnataka fails to release the water in a week's time, two lakh acres of crop would wither. It will only lead to food shortage," he said, adding that 22 out of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu are dependent on Cauvery water.

He hit out at the Karnataka government for not releasing the water for political reasons.

"With the Lok Sabha elections approaching in five to six months, the Karnataka is convening all party meetings. If a dam was constructed at Mekadatu, Tamil Nadu would not receive a single drop of water," he said.

BUREAU

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday launched an exclusive website for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT scheme).

The website -- www.kmut.tn.gov.in provides details of the scheme besides providing login credentials for officials and beneficiaries to learn information pertaining to the scheme.

Applicants could also find out the status of their application through the website.

An exclusive landline number (044-25619208) has also been provided on the website for the scheme.