Approach helpdesk to address difficulties in receiving social security pensions: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Following complaints that some beneficiaries of social security pensions were facing difficulties in receiving their pension, the State government said those facing such issues have been identified and corrective measures were being taken.
Pension payments to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries have been successfully processed and released this month under the new Aadhaar-based payment system through SNA-SPARSH, which came into effect in September in accordance with central government guidelines. The transition to the new system is being carried out in coordination with the departments concerned, banks, and other government agencies.
However, a few of them have faced difficulties due to their Aadhaar number not being linked to their bank account, the linked account being inactive, or incorrect or incomplete bank and Aadhaar details.
Appropriate corrective measures were being taken and they have also been informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, it said, adding that special camps and help desks have been set up at all taluk offices to provide immediate assistance, particularly to elderly pensioners.
Those yet to receive their pension were advised to approach the nearest special camp or the Social Security Scheme (SSS) help desk at the taluk office, where officials would help check the status of pension payment, verify Aadhaar-bank account linkage, and identify the corrective measures required.
The government has put in place several mechanisms to address grievances, including SMS alerts, bank-level corrections, taluk-level special camps and dedicated help desks, said the government.
The transition to SNA-SPARSH was being continuously monitored and steps were being taken to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their pension without unnecessary difficulties, it added.