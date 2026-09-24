Approach helpdesk to address difficulties in receiving social security pensions: Tamil Nadu government

Pension payments to 33.85 lakh beneficiaries have been successfully processed and released this month under the new Aadhaar-based payment system through SNA-SPARSH, which came into effect in September in accordance with central government guidelines. The transition to the new system is being carried out in coordination with the departments concerned, banks, and other government agencies.

However, a few of them have faced difficulties due to their Aadhaar number not being linked to their bank account, the linked account being inactive, or incorrect or incomplete bank and Aadhaar details.