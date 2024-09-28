Appointments made for 276 posts in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian handed over appointment orders to 43 personnel appointed on contract basis at the National Institute of Ageing in Guindy on Saturday.

State government had issued an order stating that 60 positions should be filled on a permanent basis and 216 positions on a contract basis for the post of government hospital staff.

To fill the total 276 positions, the recruitment process is underway.

Through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB), selected nurses have been appointed in the hospital and 43 contract workers were given appointment orders by the health minister.

The vacancies for the post of Clinical physiotherapist, lab technician, pharmacist, Data Entry Operator, Occupational therapist, ECG technician, OT technician, typist and others were filled.

Later, he inaugurated an emergency ambulance service worth Rs 21.70 lakhs for public use at the hospital. He also interacted with the patients who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The minister said that the hospital has a stock of essential drugs worth Rs 15.1 crores and will soon have an MRI scan facility worth Rs 8 crores, as announced in the budget earlier.

He said that the has delivered remarkable medical services in just eight months since it's opening and treated 1,11,918 outpatients, 3,267 inpatients, performed 579 surgeries, and provided medical care for 16 dialysis and 57 hemodialysis patients.

Highlighting the key facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital, the minister said that 20 pay ward beds at the hospital have been of help for patients within the city and even outskirts.

The pay wards with a daily charge of Rs 900, including food are proving to be very beneficial for the elderly patients.

Facilities including a library and recreational activities like chess, carrom, and traditional games have also been set up for elderly patients at the hospital.

A yoga and naturopathy department was also inaugurated two months ago and has helped the patients in rehabilitation and treatment.