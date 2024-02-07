Appointment order issued for 1,021 doctors: Minister

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday distributed recruitment orders to 1,021 doctors selected by the Medical Service Recruitment Board.

The process to issue appointment orders for other medical staff will be announced within a week. Additionally, the State Health Department has increased the medical provident fund to Rs 1 crore.

“As many as 2,905 posts of medical staff have been filled in the last 2.5 years. Also, posts of doctors were being temporarily filled in the respective districts through the District Welfare Committee. The recruitment process has been delayed due to the opposition to extra marks being given to doctors who worked during the COVID pandemic,” said Subramanian.

Also, 1,251 more doctor posts were vacant in the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Announcement for the same will be given in a week.

The medical provident fund has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore in the State. At least 10,989 health centres (2,286 PHCs and UCHCs and 8,713 sub-health centres), and 2,500 buildings for health centres are in a dilapidated condition, and 1,500 buildings are operating as rented buildings.

“We’ve received the 15th Finance Commission’s approval to open new health centres. We’ve inaugurated 15 centres for each district. In the last 2.5 years, 850 new buildings have been inaugurated,” he added.