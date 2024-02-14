Appointment of V-Cs in 3 State-run varsities delayed

CHENNAI: Vice-chancellors in the three State-run universities in Tamil Nadu have yet to be appointed till now despite the Governor’s withdrawal of a ‘controversial’ notification to unilaterally constitute search committees to shortlist candidates.

Vice-chancellors were not appointed at the University of Madras, Bharathiar University, and Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University even after the post was vacant for several months. As per the UGC 2018 regulations, the search-cum-selection committees constituted to appoint vice-chancellors should have a member nominated by the UGC chairman. Citing this regulation, the governor sought the inclusion of a representative from the commission when the government started searching for candidates within the State.

However, Raj Bhavan withdrew the notifications about appointing vice-chancellors for three state-run universities this January. The new Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan also recently assured that immediate action will be taken to appoint vice-chancellors in those three universities. A senior HED official said that tussle between Raj Bhavan and the government was almost over in the appointment of vice-chancellors in the state-run universities. “It is difficult to understand why the appointment is getting delayed,” he added.

Explaining the issues if there is no vice-chancellor, P Thirunavukkarasu, a senior office bearer of the Association of University Teachers said that major administrative decisions could not be taken immediately. “Appointing temporary staff, approval of recruiting new professors and assistant professors, and getting central funds besides organising the convocation events will also be affected,” he said.

Protests mar syndicate meeting in Periyar University

High drama prevailed as senior academicians protested against conducting both syndicate meetings and elections simultaneously at Periyar University on Tuesday.

As the meeting convened by Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan began around 11.30 am, the syndicate members questioned the V-C for not suspending Registrar K Thangavel despite directions from Higher Education Secretary A Karthik. They sought an explanation for his inaction.

When Jagannathan maintained a stoic silence, the members boycotted the meeting and also abstained from voting. Meanwhile, in another development, the university Registrar K Thangavel had reportedly gone on medical leave till February 23.



