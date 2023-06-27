Appoint special teachers to teach Tamil, Minister tells private schools

COIMBATORE: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that private schools should appoint special teachers to teach Tamil for students.



“Even if it is a CBSE school, Tamil has to be taught. For students to read clearly in Tamil and English, the ‘Read Marathon’ app has been introduced,” he said, while participating in a function to give license renewal order to 350 private schools from five districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, The Nilgiris and Namakkal. Similar orders were recently issued to schools in 10 districts of Tiruchi region.



Later, while addressing reporters, the Minister said private schools should not function without license. “The education department authorities in each district have been giving reminders for schools to apply and get their license. If schools function without license, it cannot be closed just like that as they need to be given a warning and some time for the process. For schools with violations in building norms, we have raised queries and approval will be given only after things get sorted out,” he said.



Further, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said efforts were being taken to ensure that there is no data leak of students like what happened during 2018. “Also, funds are awaited from NABARD to construct buildings in schools where students are studying under the trees,” he said.

