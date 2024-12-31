Appoint separate Home Minister to tackle law and order in state: BJP to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Monday exhorted Chief Minister MK Stalin to establish a separate ministry for the Home Department, appointing a dedicated Home Minister to ensure accountability and restore public trust in the State's law enforcement agency.

Citing the alarming surge in heinous crimes, including murder, robbery, rape, theft, and illicit liquor trade, the TN BJP unit emphasised the need for a specialised ministry to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"The Tamil Nadu police department's perceived inaction and attempts to cover up crimes have led to a precipitous decline in public trust," said ANS Prasad, spokesperson for the TN BJP unit.

"To redeem the situation, CM Stalin must appoint a dedicated Home Minister, implement reforms that ensure accountability, and establish a separate court to handle cases against police personnel, " he noted.

Prasad further stressed that the state government must prioritise citizens' safety and welfare, and take concrete measures to address the rising crime graph.

"By establishing a separate Home ministry and implementing these reforms, the Tamil Nadu police can be transformed into a symbol of integrity, duty-bound, and protective of citizens' rights, operating with transparency and accountability," he added.