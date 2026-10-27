Appoint official in Cauvery cell without delay: EPS, Dhinakaran to govt

In a statement, Palaniswami alleged that the delay had affected Tamil Nadu to secure its rightful share of Cauvery water and criticised the present TVK government for being incapable of handling the inter-state water dispute and for failing to put pressure on the Karnataka government over the Mekedatu dam project.



He pointed out that the vice-chairman of the Cauvery Technical Cell resigned in June, but the government accepted his resignation only after a four-month delay.



He said the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee have been directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu since June, however, the Tamil Nadu government's failure to keep the technical cell fully functional had weakened the efforts to secure water share.