Appoint IIT Madras to study environmental impacts of NLC: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state and central government to appoint IIT Madras to study environmental impacts of NLC in Neyveli and close the mines and company if found ill-effects on people.

In his statement, Anbumani pointed out a study conducted by Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra stating that the soil and groundwater around NLC have been highly polluted.

"The impact of NLC is higher than Sterlite in Thoothukudi, which was closed by the government. I have been highlighting the irreversible effects caused by NLC mines and thermal plants, " he said.

"The central government has acceded that the entire Cuddalore district has been affected by NLC mines. PMK's allegation is that all 30 lakh persons in the district have been affected by NLC in one way or another, " he added.

He said that the effects of NLC are apparent even without any study. Despite this, the state and central government are not conducting any study. "If effects of NLC are found in IIT Madras study, the firm should be ousted immediately, " he urged.