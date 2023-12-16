Appoint doctors to government hospitals: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the number of vacant doctor posts in government hospitals has increased since the last recruitment notification, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to fill the new vacancies through the already issued notification.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the government released a notification to fill 1,021 doctors to hospitals in October 2022. Competitive exam was conducted in April and 16,093 candidates took part. "It is expected that all the legal blocks will be cleared and results will be released at the end of this month. Meanwhile, the number of vacant posts have increased by 731 during the last 14 months," he said.

He added that a majority of posts are vacant in hospitals in backward districts like Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore. "If the vacant posts remain unfilled, residents in the districts will be affected. The government should take responsibility for the delay in filling posts," he said.

He urged that the government should fill the additional 731 vacant posts through an already released notification.