Apply till June 23 for Veterinary courses: TN govt

The application process began on May 25 and was scheduled to close on June 17. Tanuvas received 10,678 applications for the BVSc - Animal Husbandry programmes and 5,356 applications for B.Tech programmes. TANUVAS offers a total of 660 seats across its constituent colleges for undergraduate programmes.

This includes 40 seats each for B.Tech courses in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, and Poultry Science.