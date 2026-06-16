Apply till June 23 for Veterinary courses: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has extended the last date to apply for its UG programmes up to June 23. Aspirants can apply on adm.tanuvas.ac.in.
The application process began on May 25 and was scheduled to close on June 17. Tanuvas received 10,678 applications for the BVSc - Animal Husbandry programmes and 5,356 applications for B.Tech programmes. TANUVAS offers a total of 660 seats across its constituent colleges for undergraduate programmes.
This includes 40 seats each for B.Tech courses in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, and Poultry Science.
Admissions to BVSc-AH and B.Tech programmes will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in Class 12 and the application deadline in June 23.