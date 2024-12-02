Apply for TN Chief Minister's Aptitude test by Dec 9: DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination has set December 9 as the deadline for class 10 students to apply for the amil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Examination (TNCMTSE).

The TNCMTSE is conducted every year for class 10 students of state-run schools. The aptitude test for the academic year 2024-2025 is scheduled for January 25, 2025 (Saturday).

As per the notification from DGE, students studying class 10 in government schools can apply for the test. As many as 1,000 students (500 male and 500 female) will be selected and given a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per academic year.

Additionally, students have been directed to download the application form at www.dge.tn.gov.in and apply before December 9. Completed application along with examination fee of Rs 50 should be submitted to the school head, the notification added.

The test will have two papers based on mathematics, science and social science.