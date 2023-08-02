Begin typing your search...

Applications open for UPSC stipend test

The state announced in the 2023-24 budget that it would distribute Rs 7,500 monthly stipend to 1,000 ‘selected’ UPSC aspirants (preliminary exams) for 10 months.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Aug 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-02 01:30:13.0  )
Applications open for UPSC stipend test
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has invited applications from UPSC aspirants to take the tests conducted to select beneficiaries for the monthly stipend for 10 months.

The state announced in the 2023-24 budget that it would distribute Rs 7,500 monthly stipend to 1,000 ‘selected’ UPSC aspirants (preliminary exams) for 10 months. The Naan Mudhalvan Competitive Exams Division of the TNSDC would conduct an evaluation test on September 10, 2023 to select the beneficiaries.

TNSDC has appealed to aspirants to apply for the stipend before August 17. For more details visit www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in

TamilnaduUPSCUPSC stipend testUPSC stipend test applicationUPSC aspirantsTNSDC
DTNEXT Bureau

